Apparent murder-suicide leaves 5 dead in Coffee County; investigation continues

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left five adults dead in Douglas, Georgia. Investigators believe they were immediate family members who lived together.

Douglas police officers and Coffee County sheriff's deputies responded around 11:09 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, to a report of an active shooter at 1807 Robin Lane in the Touchton Wood neighborhood.

One of the victims made the initial emergency call, police said. Officers found four adults dead inside the home. A fifth adult was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Autopsies will be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

Police have not released the names of those who died.

"While we recognize the community's desire for answers, certain details cannot be released at this stage," the department said in a statement. "Our responsibility is to ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly, accurately, and without compromising its integrity."

The department also asked the public to respect the families' privacy.

"We recognize the profound impact this loss has had on those closest to the victims and on our community," the statement said. "We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the families and allow them the time and space they need to grieve.