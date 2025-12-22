Watch CBS News
100 animals rescued from Hall County home in suspected hoarding case, officials say

Dan Raby
A call about a possible animal hoarding case in Hall County led officials to discover 100 animals living at a Gainesville home, authorities said.

Officials with the Hall County Government said that Animal Control officers responded to the call at the home on Honeysuckle Road on Friday morning.

Animal control rescued 82 dogs, seven cats, eight rabbits, one horse, one bird, and a fish.

"While not currently available for rescue, all animals are in the care of the Hall County Animal Shelter, receiving appropriate veterinary evaluation and care," a statement from the county reads.

The case remains under investigation by Hall County Animal Control.

Officials have not shared any additional details about the case or whether anyone will face any charges. The condition of the animals has also not been released.

Anyone interested in supporting the animals in the care of the Hall County Animal Shelter can make donations to the Friends of Hall County Animal Services Fund.

The shelter is open for adoptions and fosters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. More information is available online at Hall County's website.

