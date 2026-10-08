Angel Reese, Jordin Canada score 23 each as Dream beat Liberty, move within win of WNBA Finals

The Atlanta Dream are one win away from the WNBA Finals after holding off the New York Liberty in overtime, 101-98, in Game 2 of their semifinal series.

Angel Reese and Jordin Canada scored 23 points apiece as Atlanta took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Naz Hillmon delivered the go-ahead layup with 20.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and Reese sealed the win with two late free throws.

"Glad that we were able to regroup in overtime and just find a way," Dream coach Karl Smesko said afterward. "Remarkable performance by a lot of our players."

Atlanta led 86-80 with 1:55 left in regulation, but New York rallied. Marine Fauthoux's 3-pointer with 10.3 seconds remaining tied the game at 88, and Rhyne Howard missed a driving shot on the Dream's final possession.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream shoots over Marine Fauthoux #4 of the New York Liberty during the second half of game two of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

The Dream scored the first five points of overtime before the Liberty answered with eight straight to take a 96-93 lead. Canada's basket cut the deficit to one, and Reese's layup put Atlanta back ahead with 44.3 seconds left.

Breanna Stewart answered with a layup, setting up Hillmon's go-ahead basket on a pass from Howard. After Sabrina Ionescu threw a pass out of bounds, Reese made both free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining. Stewart missed a potential tying 3-pointer.

Reese scored six points in overtime.

"Our team is super fearless," Reese said. "I think we did a great job making sure that we were all on the connected stream when we just stayed together and played together."

Howard finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Hillmon added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists; Isobel Borlase scored 11 off the bench, and DeWanna Bonner had 10. Atlanta made 12 of 30 3-pointers and 21 of 23 free throws.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Naz Hillmon #00 and Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream celebrates during the first half of game two of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the New York Liberty at State Farm Arena on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Borlase hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Dream a 75-67 lead late in the third quarter. Canada praised her contribution, with the team's leading scorer Allisha Gray out with a left-hand injury.

"I thought Izzy came in and gave us some huge minutes, some timely buckets for us when we needed it the most," Canada said.

Stewart led New York with 35 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Jonquel Jones scored 21 points, and Fauthoux added 20.

Smesko said Gray will be listed as day-to-day. When asked whether she could return during the series, he said, "We hope so," but had no further information.