Andre Dickens projected to win 2nd term as mayor: See the full results of the 2025 Atlanta election

Atlanta voters went to the polls on Tuesday and decided that Andre Dickens will get a second term as the city's mayor, the Associated Press projects.

Dickens won the office outright with more than 50% of the vote, preventing a runoff.

The mayor defeated three challengers: Former police officer Kalema Jackson, progressive Eddie Meredith, and Republican Helmut "Love" Domagalski.

While Dickens was an underdog in his 2021 election, he had a much more favorable position this year. Atlanta has a long history of awarding mayors a second term if they seek reelection. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was an exception, but she didn't seek a second term.

Dickens, who was elected in a runoff election in 2021 by defeating former City Council President Felicia Moore, touted the city's advancements in public safety and increased affordable housing as well as infrastructure improvements in his reelection campaign.

The mayor was the only candidate to spend money on television ads on the week before election day. According to a firm that tracks advertising, Dickens spent $350,000 on ads.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks onstage during the 6th Annual Mayor's Black Pride Reception at Atlanta City Hall on Aug. 28, 2025. Derek White / Getty Images

Atlanta City Council election results

Atlanta City Hall will see some new faces on the City Council after Tuesday's election.

In February, City Council President Doug Shipman announced he would not seek re-election due to "significant medical challenges" his family is facing. District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet decided to run for his position, leaving her seat open.

In District 2, which represents Old Fourth Ward, Virginia Highland, and Midtown, Councilmember Amir Farokhi announced over the summer that he was stepping down to lead The Galloway School.

District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook announced last year that he would not be running for reelection after over 20 years in office.

Seven incumbents ran unopposed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.