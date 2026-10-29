Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard lead Dream past Valkyries 80-69 to force WNBA Finals Game 7

The Atlanta Dream aren't done yet.

Allisha Gray scored 23 points and Rhyne Howard added 21 as Atlanta beat the Golden State Valkyries 80-69 on Thursday at State Farm Arena, forcing a decisive Game 7 in the WNBA Finals.

The best-of-seven series is tied 3-3, with the championship to be decided Saturday at Golden State.

"There's a mentality right now that yeah we're happy we won but we know the job is not done," Dream coach Karl Smesko said. "We have one more game."

Gray made five of her seven 3-point attempts, including a crucial shot with 56 seconds remaining after the Valkyries cut Atlanta's lead to eight. Angel Reese finished with 15 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

Atlanta built a 32-15 lead in the first quarter and entered halftime ahead 46-26. The Dream made 13 of 30 shots from beyond the arc, with Gray and Howard combining for nine 3-pointers.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: A general view inside State Farm Arena during the first quarter in game six of the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Smesko said Atlanta got back to what it does best: being ready to shoot, keeping the ball moving and getting up the court quickly.

"It's just the way that we're capable of playing and the way we're supposed to play," Smesko said. "I give our players so much credit for the way they came out today. They were relentless."

Jordin Canada added 10 points, while Naz Hillmon finished with seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

Golden State shot 22 of 70 from the field, including 7 of 27 from 3-point range. Gabby Williams led the Valkyries with 26 points, and Tiffany Hayes added 15.

The Valkyries chipped away at Atlanta's lead in the fourth quarter. Williams completed a three-point play with 1:15 remaining, cutting the deficit to 77-69 as Howard fouled out.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Gabby Williams #1 of the Golden State Valkyries drives to the basket between Jordin Canada #3 and Allisha Gray #15 of the Atlanta Dream during the first quarter in game six of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Gray answered on Atlanta's next possession, taking a pass from Reese and hitting a corner 3-pointer to restore an 11-point lead. Neither team scored again.

Atlanta now heads back to Golden State with one game left to decide the title.