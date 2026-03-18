Airport official tells travelers to "pack your patience" as TSA agents work without pay in Atlanta

Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport may face longer security lines this week as spring break travel ramps up and staffing shortages impact Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Airport officials say flights have already seen delays and some cancellations during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Roughly 36% of TSA workers in Atlanta did not report to work during the ongoing partial government shutdown, after many missed paychecks due to a lapse in federal funding.

According to FlightAware, there have been 101 flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson today, with 57 cancellations involving flights within, into, or out of the United States.

Despite the challenges, officials say operations are continuing but are urging travelers to plan ahead.

"We always have an influx of passengers traveling through. Many are not familiar with the screening process, so we ask that you pack your patience as you move through the facility," said Charles Pettis, director of customer experience at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Officials also stress the importance of supporting TSA workers who continue to report to work.

"Pack your patience, be understanding, be supportive and understand that TSA agents are working without pay right now," Pettis said.

Airport data also shows long security wait times, with the main checkpoint at about 78 minutes and the north checkpoint at about 48 minutes, while the lower north checkpoint is currently closed.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive early, stay updated on flights, and prepare for longer wait times as spring break travel continues.