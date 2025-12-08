Family-owned Atlanta restaurant closing doors for good in January after 25 years in business

After 25 years in business, a popular family-owned restaurant in Atlanta's Cabbagetown neighborhood will close its doors for good in 2026.

Agave Restaurant announced the upcoming closure on Instagram, saying that its last day of business will be on Jan. 31.

The owners of the restaurant, which sits on Boulevard SE close to Oakland Cemetery, said that the "current economic climate and unsustainable conditions" were the reasons behind shutting down the business.

"This decision was not made lightly, but as our family looks toward a new chapter, we find it is time to say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support, laughter-filled dinners, and the privilege of being part of your celebrations and everyday moments for a quarter of a century," the Instagram post reads.

According to Agave's website, Arizona-native and founder Jack Soble started the restaurant in 2000 after noticing Atlanta lacked some of the flavors he grew up with.

In a GoFundMe he opened to support the restaurant's staff, Soble said that he sold his car and stocks, and emptied his son's college fund to attempt to keep the restaurant going.

"I have poured all of our family resources into paying off back debt to accountants, paper and chemical suppliers and food purveyors. We have also had to put well over $100,000 into new equipment and repair deficiencies in regards to the historic building including plumbing and electrical. Also, the astronomical loss of sales due to continuous flooding that the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management can't seem to repair has been staggering," Soble wrote.

Soble is asking Atlanta residents to continue supporting Agave until their final day. The restaurant will still accept all outstanding gift cards until that time.