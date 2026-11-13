After devastating flooding, residents of McCaysville brace for weekend's cold temperatures

A week after the devastating flooding in Fannin County, cleanup continues as people prepare for this weekend's cold weather.

According to McCaysville's Chief of Police, Michael Earley, the boil water advisory affecting the town is still in effect, but the city's curfew has been lifted.

On the heels of the flooding, officials and volunteers are trying to get people ready for the drop in temperatures.

Katin Yeoman, the owner of Copper Mine Candle Company, just over the Georgia/Tennessee line, was at the flooding donation center in McCaysville with her grandson to pick up a space heater. Her business was destroyed by the floods.

"I spent 13 years building that business, and I spent day after day wheeling a wheelbarrow out and dumping it in the trash," Yeoman said.

Katin Yeoman lost her business in the flooding and wanted to make sure her grandchild stayed warm. CBS News Atlanta

Despite losing her business, she said she didn't want to take too much because someone else might need the supplies more than she does.

"I would hate to know that I took it and somebody else could have used it more," Yeoman said, holding her grandson. "And like, I said, 'If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here.'"

Yeoman said after this week's flooding, she's worried she'll lose power again.

"I just wanted to come up here and grab a small heater just to keep it in the baby's room," Yeoman said. "He's already getting sick. I tried going to Home Depot and everywhere else. There's nothing, you know? And, you know, I just, I want to make sure my grandbabies are warm."

William Wright has more than three decades of experience working in emergency management and just retired in May. He's now running the flood donation center in McCaysville.

"This is my home, and I live here, and I make myself available," Wright said. "The county chairman called me and asked me if I would manage the donation center. Of course. Give it back to my community to help these people."

William Wright has more than three decades of experience working in emergency management and is now running the flood donation center in McCaysville. CBS News Atlanta

Wright estimates they had given away at least 60 space heaters by Friday afternoon.

"We're running low on carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors," Wright said. "And the propane gas. It's something that's going to continue, and we'd like to get those."

Wright said the outpouring of support is a reminder that people will still come together to help others in need.

"Through all the controversy of polarization of people, they still come together in bad times, and that's what makes America great," Wright said. "And in Georgia, the people are tremendous."

On Thursday, Fannin County Emergency Management put out a Facebook post asking for donated indoor-rated propane heaters, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide monitors, dehumidifiers, fans and extension cords.

By Friday afternoon, the agency posted that because of the outpouring of love, people should pause donations to McCaysville flood relief outside of small, 1-pound, "Coleman-style" propane bottles and carbon monoxide monitors.

Fannin County EMA Public Information Officer Robert Poole said the support speaks to people's nature.

"We've had stuff coming from far and wide. It's a tight-knit community anyway, but an event like this, it's just people have come from everywhere trying to help," Poole said. "So it's just been remarkable and refreshing to see."

If you're interested in dropping off the small propane tanks or carbon monoxide monitors, you can take them to the flood donation center in McCaysville, located at 289 Blue Ridge Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

For residents who need assistance, a warming shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the McCaysville Church of God at 1477 Blue Ridge Drive.