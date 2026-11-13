Frost advisory and freeze warning issued for metro Atlanta as temperatures drop across Georgia

Some of the coldest air of the season is moving into North Georgia ahead of the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories for metro Atlanta and parts of North, Central, and Southeast Georgia beginning overnight and into Saturday morning. A freeze warning will be in effect for the same area from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

A freeze warning means temperatures will fall to 29 to 32 degrees for several hours, while a frost advisory means temperatures will drop to about 33 to 35 degrees, leading to the potential for frost.

CBS News Atlanta

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Frost can harm sensitive tender vegetation and potentially kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.

CBS News Atlanta

To prepare for these cold temperatures, all tender plants should either be brought inside or covered, and outdoor pipes should be wrapped and well-insulated. Pets should be brought inside, and any individuals spending time outside should make sure they are appropriately dressed and layered.

The system forcing the cold air into North Georgia introduces a slight risk of sprinkles and even flurries to the extreme North Georgia mountains Friday night, but any precipitation should remain very isolated and light.

CBS News Atlanta

More significant rain and snow showers should remain north of the state border, over the mountains of Eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina.