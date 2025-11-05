Affordability tops the agenda as Georgia gubernatorial candidates meet in AJC forum

Georgia's 2026 race for governor may still be a year away, but the conversation has already started — and it's centered squarely on affordability.

At a candidate forum hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast team Wednesday night, six of the seven declared candidates for Georgia's top office gathered for what many described as a rare, up-close look at the people hoping to lead the state.

"This was a rare opportunity to actually see the candidates all together and get a sense of what differentiated them," said Robert Wittenstein, who lives in Dunwoody.

Voters listening for solutions

The event was billed as an early introduction to the candidates and a test of how they plan to address Georgians' most pressing concerns.

"I wanted to see their talent level," said political commentator Brian Robinson, "and I wanted to see what their messaging was."

That messaging was nearly unanimous: affordability, jobs, and healthcare.

"That was the key point — affordability and Medicare," said Kelsey Perkins, one of the voters who attended.

Candidates emphasize the economy

Each candidate outlined their approach to helping working families cope with rising costs, from property taxes to childcare.

Former Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan proposed tapping into Georgia's record-breaking $17 billion rainy day fund.

"I want to take 10% — about $1.7 billion — and use that as a jump-start fund," Duncan said. "To help single parents who can't afford childcare, to help people who can't find affordable housing, and to close skill gaps."

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also zeroed in on economic relief: "Creating great-paying jobs solves a lot of issues," he said. "But people's property taxes keep going up. We need an immediate property-tax cap for seniors."

Attorney General Chris Carr emphasized job creation as a cornerstone of prosperity.

"It all starts with a good-paying job," Carr said. "A good-paying job transforms individuals, families, and communities across our state."

Healthcare and equity priorities

Other candidates highlighted past efforts to show what they'd bring to the Governor's Mansion.

Former State Senator Jason Esteves pointed to his record on expanding healthcare access for state workers and teachers, and on providing tax relief for seniors.

Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond spoke about everyday costs.

"Help us put somebody in place who will focus on paying rent, buying groceries, creating affordable insurance and healthcare," Thurmond said.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms connected affordability directly to healthcare access.

"It means working to expand Medicaid," Bottoms said. "We've got nine rural hospitals that have closed in this state because we haven't. It means improving public education and eliminating state income taxes for our teachers."

Voters weigh healthcare and women's rights

Voters at the forum also raised issues beyond the economy, especially healthcare access and reproductive rights.

"I definitely believe in women's rights," Perkins said. "Making sure doctors can practice medicine safely, and that everyone can afford the care they need."

Looking ahead

Current Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones — also a declared candidate — declined to attend the forum.

The primary election is set for May 18, 2026, with Election Day on November 3.

To listen to "Politically Georgia", go here.