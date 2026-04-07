Addressing Georgia's food insecurity: Rockdale group feeds hundreds of kids during spring break

Spring break is in full effect for many school districts across the country and the Peach State.

While the week-long hiatus from the classroom is often associated with vacations and the final stretch of the school year before big tests and exams, it also means many kids will go hungry.

Sandra Jackson-Lett, Executive Director of Rockdale Emergency Relief in Conyers, said school meals can sometimes be the only meals that some kids get. Therefore, she said, having a full week off from school can increase food insecurity and financial strain on families.

Sandra Jackson-Lett, Executive Director of Rockdale Emergency Relief, explains that for some children, school meals may be their only source of daily nutrition. CBS News Atlanta

To fight back against the potential for increased food insecurity this week, Rockdale Emergency Relief has started its "Spring Break Student Feeding" program.

Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., families can come and grab the prepackaged food items they need. A variety of foods to cover all three meals are being offered. The only requirement is proof of student enrollment in a Rockdale County public school.

"Every fall break, winter break, and spring break we try to give the kids 15 meals,"Jackson-Lett said. "That's breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the entire week while they're out of school because we do know statistics say when a lot of children are not in school, they do not eat. At 8:59 they were knocking on the door.

Bags packed with meals and essentials ready for distribution at Rockdale Emergency Relief. CBS News Atlanta

Today {Monday} alone we did almost 200 students. 200 students. Winter break we only did 276, so that shows me that there's a great need out here."

For the 2025-26 school year, Rockdale County Public Schools qualified for the national community eligibility provision.

That allowed meals to be free for all enrolled students without collecting household applications for districts in high poverty areas.

When income was a factor to qualify for free and reduced lunch, a report from 2024 had the student average of all schools combined in the district at roughly 82.6%.

Rockdale Emergency Relief provides food supplies to support local families in need. CBS News Atlanta

Jackson-Lett also said they're aware that there's a large population of students who live out of hotels, motels and extended stay facilities. RER is working to find ways to make deliveries to ensure that those who may not have transportation to pickup the meals can still be fed.

Janie Jones is a teacher in a different Georgia school district, but she said wanted to spend the first part of her spring break as a volunteer. Jones said she called Jackson-Lett to ask how she could help with the first day of the spring break meal program.

"It is hard work, but it is necessary work," Jones said. "My heart was broken because we have so many families in need. I did not expect the continuous flow of families coming in, but I saw smiles as parents were picking up their meals and leaving. Smiles and appreciation."

If you'd like to volunteer, if you need more information, or for families who may have questions, you can call RER at (770) 922-0165 or visit RER by clicking here.