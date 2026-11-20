An Acworth man will serve two consecutive life sentences after a jury found him guilty of child molestation and sex trafficking.

Prosecutors say 40-year-old Bairon Francisco Garcia sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in a home where he rented a room and then attempted to give her money to keep her quiet.

According to District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway, deputies began an investigation on June 18, 2023, when a 10-year-old called 911 and reported a man had touched her in her "private parts" when she was sleeping on the couch and removed her clothing.

After the abuse, the victim said that the man, later identified as Garcia, told her he would pay her to be silent and threw $11 at her. After he left the room, she woke up her parents and called 911.

Though a warrant for Garcia's arrest had been issued days after the assault, the man remained on the run for nearly three years before he was arrested on March 31, 2026.

The child, her family members and law enforcement testified during the trial. After deliberating, the jury found Garcia guilty of all charges.

"He ruined everything," the victim wrote in an impact statement read during Garcia's sentencing hearing. "Since this happened, I haven't been able to show affection or feel affection. No physical touch, even with the people closest to me."

Following the guilty verdict, a Cherokee County Superior Court judge sentenced Garcia to two life sentences and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, her family, or anyone under the age of 18.

"This case began because a 10-year-old girl recognized that what happened was wrong and found the courage to run and get help. Her determination to address her trauma and tell the truth throughout this process made today's verdict and sentencing possible," said Assistant District Attorney David Bailey. "Because she spoke up, she will be his last victim."