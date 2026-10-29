Actor Jibre Hordges talks about going from doctor dreams to "Beyond the Gates"

The hit soap opera, "Beyond the Gates" is filmed in Atlanta and heads into Friday's Daytime Emmy Awards with 15 nominations.

Atlanta's own Jibre Hordges, who plays homicide detective Jacob Hawthorne, is getting ready to walk the red carpet.

"When you can land a gig where you're a regular, and you have that consistency and a stable job, it's amazing," Hordges said.

Now Hordges is excited to head to Los Angeles for the award ceremony.

"I hope we win all 15. That's the goal," Hordges said.

For actor Jibre Hordges, working on "Beyond the Gates" in metro Atlanta is a homecoming. CBS News Atlanta

The metro Atlanta native is building his career from home.

"I'm from Austell, which is about 15 minutes outside of the city of Atlanta. To see success in the city where you're born and raised in, it hits that much harder," Hordges said.

A young Hordges didn't envision himself as an actor.

"I got a BS degree in biology from Georgia Southern University. My goal growing up was to be a doctor. I wanted to be a radiologist. Unfortunately, after I graduated, I wasn't able to get into med school because I couldn't pass the MCAT," Hordges said.

Things took a different turn.

"That summer after I graduated, my mom saw some casting calls because this was 2015 when the industry and Atlanta started to boom. She said, 'Get out of the house. Here's something to do. Here's a casting call for extras.' I looked at her like I never thought about acting," he said.

Since then, his acting journey has taken him across the country.

"A few projects I've been a part of is one called 'The One That Got Away.' Then I did another one called 'Rhythm in Blood' that aired on Tubi," Hordges said.

Now Hordges is making a name for himself and setting his sights even higher.

"At the top of my wall is a Hollywood star. I hope to have one day," Hordges said.