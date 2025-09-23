2 in custody, 1 injured in shooting at Augusta Mall, deputies say

Deputies in Richmond County say two people are in custody after a shooting at the Augusta Mall on Tuesday.

Law enforcement first responded to the mall on Wrightsboro Road around 1:14 p.m. after receiving reports of an active shooter on the property.

One person was shot during the incident, officials said. Deputies are still searching for one individual believed to be connected with the shooting.

The mall remains on lockdown as Richmond County and Columbia County deputies work at the scene.

"PLEASE AVOID THIS AREA - for your safety and as you could interfere with the work of the deputies," the Richmond County Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Officials say they are clearing the mall store by store to look for the remaining suspect and to ensure no one else is having a medical emergency.

Deputies have not released the names of the individuals who were taken into custody or shared an update on the shooting victim.