A Georgia ER nurse is teaching kids about health and wellness through "Mini Med School" YouTube channel

An Emergency Room Nurse with Emory University Hospital is making an impact with her YouTube Channel, "Mini Med School with Nurse Dolly."

Emari Etta-Tawo is using her experience as an ER nurse and mom of two to educate kids about health and wellness.

After having her two children, she saw a need for kid-friendly health and wellness content on platforms like YouTube.

"I noticed there was a lot of things about alphabets, about colors, about shapes, which are all important but there wasn't anything that promotes health and wellness for children, which I believed was very, very, very important, so I created Mini Med School with Nurse Dolly," Etta-Tawo said.

Etta-Tawo said "Mini Med School" has changed her perspective on nursing.

"I feel like now I'm able to make more of an impact beyond the bedside and hospital and reach more people," Etta-Tawo said. "Thousands of kids have watched my channel, and I'm just so grateful for that."

She started "Mini Med School" in July 2025 and already has nearly 23,000 subscribers.

"So, I always thought that was a great idea, but I didn't expect for it to be this big so soon," Etta-Tawo said. "I started in July of 2025. It's been about eight months, and it's been growing very rapidly. I'm so grateful for the growth."

Etta-Tawo covers a variety of topics on her channel, including handwashing, exercise, and the five food groups.

Right now, Etta-Tawo said she's working on a series called "My Body is Amazing."

"That's kind of what I'm focusing on right now, is teaching kids all about their body, how amazing it is and all the things that it can do," Etta-Tawo said. "I do take recommendations from people that were my early watchers. They have left some recommendations like, 'Hey, you know, we would love to see a video about the heart. We would love to see a video about brushing teeth or hand hygiene.' So, I've kind of been listening to what the parents want and kind of giving them that, that content."

She said the feedback to her channel has been overwhelming: "I've been getting messages from parents saying, you know, 'We had a doctor's visit today and after watching 'Mini Med School,' they did so much better than they did the last time.' And that type of feedback really keeps me going as well."

Etta-Tawo said she is grateful when parents let her know they trust her and the content is resonating with their children.