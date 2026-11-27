By 6 a.m. on Friday, motorcycle riders were already outside a Fairmount funeral home, waiting to honor an Army veteran many of them had never met.

The day before, Kimberly Ware put out a call on Facebook for pallbearers for John Bernard Tabor. By the time she reached Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, hundreds of people had come to say goodbye. Some had driven as long as two and a half hours.

"I just started crying when I pulled in," Ware said. She estimated the crowd at about 400.

Tabor, of Atlanta, died Sept. 28 at 94. He had entered the U.S. Army on July 13, 1953, at age 21, near the end of the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on June 2, 1955.

The Atlanta VA contacted Ware and her husband, Don Ware Jr., who own In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Providers, after it was unable to locate any of Tabor's family. Kimberly Ware said they waited about 40 days while officials searched for relatives and worked to schedule the burial.

Once the service was set for the day after Thanksgiving, she pictured the two of them bringing Tabor to the cemetery with only the Army honor detail there. Don suggested she invite people.

She asked him who.

"Everybody," he told her.

The Patriot Guard of Georgia and nearly a dozen other veterans groups turned out. Riders came on motorcycles despite the cold. Craig Braden, a Patriot Guard organizer from Holly Springs, said his group often hears from a veteran's next of kin or a funeral home, sometimes with only hours to respond.

"We're here to stand for those who stood for us," Braden said.

The Patriot Guard of Georgia was among the dozens of groups that turned out for the Army veteran's funeral. CBS News Atlanta

He said the group is called to services for veterans whose remains go unclaimed more often than he'd like. A few weeks earlier, he said, members helped lay four unclaimed veterans to rest at the same service through the Missing in America Project.

"It's serving our brothers and sisters who made the call and served our country," Braden said.

At the cemetery, the chaplain paused to draw attention to the people who had answered the funeral home's invitation.

"Look around you," he said. "Consider the people who have come together today."

Hundreds gathered in the small Georgia town of Fairmount to send Tabor off to the Georgia National Cemetery. CBS News Atlanta

For Kimberly Ware, the service brought back memories of her own father, a Korean War veteran who died when she was 17. He is buried at Georgia National Cemetery as well.

"So this, in a sense, was like, I adopted him," she said. "That's how it feels like."

A rifle volley rang out as Tabor was laid to rest with military honors.

"He was honored, and he wasn't alone," Don Ware said. "That's for sure."