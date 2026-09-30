15-year-old becomes fifth person charged in Georgia park mass shooting

A 15-year-old is the latest person to be arrested in connection with a mass shooting that wounded 12 people at a birthday party in a Macon park, bringing the number of arrests to five.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office identified the teenager as Ahmad Lundy. Investigators interviewed him Tuesday before arresting him on 12 counts of aggravated assault.

Lundy is being charged as an adult, according to the sheriff's office. After being processed at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, he was transferred to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The sheriff's office also announced Tuesday that 17-year-old Lantonio Hill and 19-year-old Justin Green had been arrested. Hill faces 12 counts of aggravated assault. Green faces 12 counts of aggravated assault and a probation violation. Both are being held without bond.

Their arrests followed those of David Pitts, 24, and Jaquez Bailey, 20, on Monday. Pitts is charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault as a party to a crime, while Bailey faces 12 counts of aggravated assault. Both are also being held without bond.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight Sunday near the skatepark at Carolyn Crayton Park. Investigators said one group was attending a birthday party when another group arrived across the street. The groups exchanged words, displayed guns and opened fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Twelve people between the ages of 17 and 19 were wounded. Two were listed in critical but stable condition, while the others were stable.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information may call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.