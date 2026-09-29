2 men arrested after 12 people wounded in Georgia park mass shooting

Two men have been arrested after 12 people were wounded in a shooting at a birthday party in a Macon, Georgia park.

Investigators identified David Pitts, 24, and Jaquez Bailey, 20, as suspects in the shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park. Deputies arrested both men Monday while serving search and arrest warrants with help from local and federal law enforcement agencies.

Pitts is charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault as a party to a crime, meaning investigators accuse him of participating in the offenses. Bailey is charged with 12 counts of aggravated assault.

Both men are being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting was reported shortly after midnight Sunday near the park's skatepark. Investigators said one group was attending a party when another group arrived across the street. The groups exchanged words, displayed guns and began shooting at each other.

A total of 12 people between the ages of 17 and 19 were wounded. Two were listed in critical but stable condition, while the others were stable, according to the sheriff's office.

The gathering had moved to the park after the group was asked to leave an Airbnb in Jones County, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis previously said.

The investigation remains active, and additional arrests have not been ruled out. Anyone with information may call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.