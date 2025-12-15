911 calls show moments after Atlanta man shot 2 teens attempting to steal packages from porch, police say

The Atlanta Police Department has released two 911 calls showing the moments after investigators say a man shot two teens believed to be trying to steal packages outside his home.

The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon on Celeste Lane in southwest Atlanta. The two victims, identified only as 15-year-old and 16-year-old males, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Both teens are expected to survive their injuries.

"I just heard shots and then I seen two boys running ... One of them ran up to me and said he had been shot," one caller told the 911 operator. He then said that the victim who had talked with him had run off before he could help him. The other victim also ran off after getting the shirt.

The caller said that he gave a teen a shirt and "told him to wrap it around his arm and put pressure on it."

"I don't really know what went on, but I know I did hear gunshots," the man said.

A second caller said that she was sleeping in her bed when she woke up to the sound of "someone outside screaming for help."

"I asked my son to go see what he needed help with, and my son said he was bleeding," the caller said.

The caller said the two victims eventually ran to a nearby apartment complex.

"He's bleeding, but I think he's alright though," a man can be telling the caller on the released recording.

The 911 operator then walked the caller through what she should tell the victim.

"Get a clean, dry cloth or towel, press it down on the wound firmly, and wait for help to arrive," the operator said. "We've got multiple units responding."

Police charge gunman in teen shootings

Atlanta police took 34-year-old Rakim Bradford into custody on the same day of the shooting. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators believe Bradford opened fire after seeing "some packages being taken off of a front porch."

"Anytime a child is injured in our city, we take that very seriously," he said. "We want to make sure we know what happened, that individuals are held accountable, and that the proper resources are available for that family."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.