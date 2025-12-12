Atlanta homeowner shoots two teens during porch-package theft, police say

Atlanta police say two juveniles were shot Thursday afternoon after a homeowner fired his gun during what investigators believe was an attempted package theft outside a southwest Atlanta home.

Officers were called to 803 Celeste Lane around 3:40 p.m. and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the right foot, according to an Atlanta Police Department incident report. He was alert and conscious when officers arrived and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A second teenager, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was later found with a gunshot wound to his right arm and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said officers determined the shooting happened after "a property crime was occurring" and that "some packages were being taken off of a front porch," a problem he noted is common during the holiday season. The homeowner fired his weapon in an attempt to stop the theft, Schierbaum said.

The homeowner has been interviewed at police headquarters. Schierbaum said investigators will decide later whether criminal charges will be filed.

"We have identified everybody that was involved," he said. "There was no threat to this neighborhood. There was no home invasion."

Schierbaum praised EMS crews and the hospital staff treating the victims. He said the shooting prompted a strong police response, including additional officers arriving hours after the scene was secured, because investigators were executing a search warrant and gathering evidence.

"Anytime a child is injured in our city, we take that very seriously," the chief said. "We want to make sure we know what happened, that individuals are held accountable, and that the proper resources are available for that family."

The chief said the department would provide an update Friday on the condition of the more seriously injured juvenile and on whether charges will be filed.

Schierbaum also encouraged residents with information about this shooting, as well as a separate October shooting still under investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers. He said the Celeste Lane community has already played an important role by offering information that helped clarify what happened.

"We can assure them there's no continued threat to this neighborhood today," Schierbaum said. "We are going to remain present with them."

The Aggravated Assault Unit is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.