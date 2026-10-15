81-year-old man killed outside Georgia Walmart was likely a bystander, investigators say

An 81-year-old Lula man was shot and killed in a Georgia Walmart parking lot Wednesday, and now police are searching for the shooter.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, James Edward McDaniel was struck just after 7 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside the store. Investigators believe he was an innocent bystander, according to the preliminary findings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.