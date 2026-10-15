Watch CBS News
Local News

81-year-old man killed outside Georgia Walmart was likely a bystander, investigators say

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

An 81-year-old Lula man was shot and killed in a Georgia Walmart parking lot Wednesday, and now police are searching for the shooter. 

According to the Gainesville Police Department, James Edward McDaniel was struck just after 7 p.m. when gunfire erupted outside the store. Investigators believe he was an innocent bystander, according to the preliminary findings.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue