6 arrested, 2 suspects remain on the run in Georgia block party mass shooting, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies have arrested six people in connection with a mass shooting at a South Georgia homecoming block party that left two people dead and 44 injured.

Officials say they are still searching for two people who should be considered armed and dangerous.

In the latest update about the investigation, the GBI and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office say they arrested 19-year-old Latravis Keonta Bentley, 19-year-old Ty'Darrious Ty'Jai Dawson, 23-year-old Devontre Jaquon Holton, 23-year-old Demari Jaheem Nixon, 17-year-old Kahdarious Kayvon Ray, and 16-year-old Keontae Towns.

The suspects are charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, participation in criminal street gang Activity, and gun charges.

Holton and Nixon were booked into the Crisp County Jail, Dawson and Ray are in custody at the Dooly County Jail, and Bentley is at the Houston County Jail.

Authorities have issued warrants for 19-year-old Brexton Esamuel Gaston and 34-year-old Brexton Esamuel Gaston. Both suspects remain on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Authorities, below to the right, investigate the scene of a mass shooting where at least two people died and 35 were injured when struck by bullets Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

So far, 10 people have been charged in connection with the shooting, and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at 478-987-4545 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.

Deadly shooting shocks South Georgia city

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the city of Vienna, about 50 miles south of Macon, at a party on Pine Street that spanned four blocks, officials say. Authorities estimated that more than 1,000 people had gathered to take part in the celebration when gunfire broke out.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said more than 50 shots were fired. The two people killed were identified as Ja'Quavion Jackson, 21, of Cordele, and Macaleb Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville. The 35 people injured ranged in age from 14 to 51.

Peavy said the festivities began Friday night, and that it had "gone well" with "respect from the community" that evening as deputies patrolled the event.

But the party Saturday night was a "different story," he said.

"We're still working through the investigation to see what went wrong. But at large parties with people from different places, not just your locals, sometimes problems come," he said.

Authorities have shared few details about what led up to the shooting and have not given a possible motive for the gunfire.