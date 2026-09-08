5 killed in crashes, over 300 DUI arrests during Labor Day weekend across Georgia, data reveals

Five people died in crashes across Georgia during the busy Labor Day holiday travel period, new data from the state Department of Public Safety reveals.

According to a social media post by the state agency on Tuesday, five people died in crashes and 139 were injured between Friday afternoon and Monday night.

The number of fatalities dropped by two-thirds compared to the same time period in 2025, when troopers reported 15 deaths and 238 injuries statewide.

This year, officials say they arrested 364 people for DUI and issued 870 citations for distracted driving and 1,183 for seatbelt violations.

Authorities say there were 352 vehicle crashes across the state — 24 of which were determined to be a DUI incident and 22 involving commercial motor vehicles.

A similar drop in the number of deadly incidents was reported on Georgia's waterways over the holiday weekend. According to WDUN, data from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources showed no fatalities or serious injuries related to boating incidents.

Game wardens did arrest nine people across Georgia for boating under the influence, the majority of whom were at Lake Lanier.