19-year-old killed in crash involving Georgia state trooper during stunt driving call, review underway

An Atlanta 19-year-old has died after a crash with a Georgia State Patrol vehicle during a chase early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety say the situation began in Tucker when troopers responded to reports of illegal stunt driving around the area of Kilman Drive and Bibb Boulevard.

When the troopers got to the scene, officials say multiple vehicles fled, including a Chrysler 300 that went over a curb to try and escape law enforcement.

When a GSP Crime Suppression Unit K9 Trooper attempted to chase the Chrysler through the intersection of Mountain Industrial Boulevard and Hugh Howell Road, officials say the patrol vehicle crashed into a truck that is believed to have also participated in the stunt driving, setting both vehicles on fire.

The trooper and his K9 escaped their vehicle and attempted to help the people inside the truck.

Authorities say the passenger in the truck, identified as 19-year-old Anthony Angeles, died at a local hospital. The driver, 20-year-old Emilio DeJesus of Conyers, was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive his injuries.

"The loss of a young life is tragic, and we recognize the impact this has on his family, friends and everyone involved," the Georgia State Patrol said on Facebook.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. The Office of Professional Standards is conducting a review of the agency's response to the stunt racing, including the actions of the trooper involved in the crash.

The trooper, whose identity has not been released, will remain on administrative leave while the review is underway.