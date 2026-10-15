5 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide at Coffee County home identified as investigation continues

Investigators with the city of Douglas, Georgia have released the identities of the five adults killed in an apparent murder-suicide last week.

Douglas police officers and Coffee County sheriff's deputies say they responded shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, to a report of an active shooter at a home on the 1800 block of Robin Lane in the Touchton Wood neighborhood.

At the home, investigators say they found four adults dead. A fifth adult was rushed to Coffee Regional Medical Center, where they died.

On Thursday, investigators shared a statement saying that they believe that 64-year-old John Anthony Fabrizio killed his four family members before shooting himself.

The four victims were identified as 64-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio, 28-year-old James Nicholas Fabrizio, 26-year-old Rosaida Figueroa Berrios, and 26-year-old William Christopher Fabrizio. All five individuals lived in the home, investigators said.

In a press conference a day after the shooting, Douglas Police Chief Brannen Pruette said that the original 911 call had been placed by Rachel Elizabeth Fabrizio and that she had been complaining that John Anthony Fabrizio was smoking inside the home.

The autopsies of the victims remain pending, officials said.

"The department extends its condolences to the victims' loved ones and recognizes the impact this loss has had on our community. We ask the public to respect the privacy of the families during this difficult time," the Douglas Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials say that they will release additional information if it is deemed appropriate.

Anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to call Inv. Brittany O'Steen at 912-384-2222 or email her at bosteen@cityofdouglasga.gov. Information can also be sent to the Douglas Police Department Tip Line, which is 912-260-3600.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.