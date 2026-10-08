5 DeKalb County Jail inmates charged with murdering 24-year-old man in cell, sheriff says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged five inmates with the killing of a 24-year-old man inside the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials say deputies found David Addo-Wright of Covington, Georgia, unresponsive in a cell at the jail with multiple wounds on Sept. 23.

Addo-Wright was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a press conference last week, the family said that they had been told that Addo-Wright had posted bail the day of the attack and was expected to be released shortly.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced the GBI had charged five inmates, Amir Andrews, Dajuhn Bryant, Treonte Brintley, Messiah Hinson, and Jayden King, with Addo-Wright's killing.

All five men are charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of items prohibited for possession, and tampering with evidence.

"We appreciate the GBI for its work on this case," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Addo-Wright's family. We will continue to cooperate fully with the GBI as the investigation and prosecution move forward."

Details about what led to the charges remain limited, and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.