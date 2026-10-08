Watch CBS News
Local News

5 DeKalb County Jail inmates charged with murdering 24-year-old man in cell, sheriff says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged five inmates with the killing of a 24-year-old man inside the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials say deputies found David Addo-Wright of Covington, Georgia, unresponsive in a cell at the jail with multiple wounds on Sept. 23.

Addo-Wright was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

In a press conference last week, the family said that they had been told that Addo-Wright had posted bail the day of the attack and was expected to be released shortly.

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced the GBI had charged five inmates, Amir Andrews, Dajuhn Bryant, Treonte Brintley, Messiah Hinson, and Jayden King, with Addo-Wright's killing.

All five men are charged with malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of items prohibited for possession, and tampering with evidence.

"We appreciate the GBI for its work on this case," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement. "Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Addo-Wright's family. We will continue to cooperate fully with the GBI as the investigation and prosecution move forward."

Details about what led to the charges remain limited, and officials say the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue