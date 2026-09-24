Inmate dies after being found wounded in DeKalb County jail cell, GBI reports

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 24-year-old inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies found David Addo-Wright unresponsive in a cell at the jail with multiple wounds on Wednesday, officials say.

Addo-Wright was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body has now been taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Details about what led to Addo-Wright's death remain limited at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.