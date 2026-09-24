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Inmate dies after being found wounded in DeKalb County jail cell, GBI reports

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a 24-year-old inmate at the DeKalb County Jail.

Deputies found David Addo-Wright unresponsive in a cell at the jail with multiple wounds on Wednesday, officials say.

Addo-Wright was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His body has now been taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Details about what led to Addo-Wright's death remain limited at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019 or the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-8477.

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