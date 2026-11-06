48 years later, search continues for missing infant abducted from Atlanta home

Forty-eight years after an Atlanta baby boy was taken from his home, his mother still holds out hope that one day they'll be reunited.

Raymond Green was born on Nov. 1, 1978, at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital. Just five days after his birth, officials say a woman who had befriended his mother at the hospital arrived at their home and abducted him.

Neither the woman, who officials say called herself "Lisa," or Green has been seen ever since.

Three years ago, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children partnered with GSTV to put a spotlight on Green's case on gas station pump televisions across the country in the hopes of getting any new leads in the case.

"I'm still looking for that little baby that I held in my arms. I believe he's coming home," said Raymond's mother, Donna Green, at a press conference to announce the partnership.

Donna Green will host her annual A Night of Courage: Resilience of Hope event at Atlanta's Saint Paul A.M.E. Church on Saturday night to bring attention to her son's and other unsolved cases.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has shared a sketch of her infant son and a drawing by forensic artists of what Raymond may have looked like at 44 years old.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

If you have any information about the case, call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666.