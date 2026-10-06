42-year-old detainee dies after overnight medical emergency at Cobb County Jail, sheriff says

A 42-year-old detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center has died after officials say he experienced a medical emergency overnight.

Authorities say Martin Floyd was pronounced deceased at Kennestone Hospital at 12:26 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Floyd had been evaluated by medical staff on Monday and it was determined that "his vitals were well within normal range." Later that night, detainees alerted deputies that Floyd was experiencing an issue. Despite the work of the jail's medical staff and first responders, he was not resuscitated.

Officials say Floyd had been in custody at the jail since June 2025.

"Floyd's family has been notified, and our thoughts are with his loved ones," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which declined to investigate Floyd's death. The sheriff's office said the situation will undergo an internal review to confirm that staff followed all protocols.

The cause of the detainee's death has not been released, but officials say the Cobb County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Floyd is the second detainee to die at the jail in the last few months. In July, 64-year-old Robert Hardy died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his cell, officials say.