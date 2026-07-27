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Detainee's death under review after medical emergency at Cobb County Jail, sheriff says

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A detainee at the Cobb County Jail has died after officials say he experienced a medical emergency while in custody. 

Authorities say 64-year-old Robert Hardy died on Sunday at Kennestone Hospital.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, Hardy had been in custody at the county jail since June 11 on charges of first-degree arson, driving over a fire hose, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.

On July 25, deputies found Hardy in cardiac arrest and called the jail's medical staff, who immediately began rendering aid.

Hardy was rushed to Kennestone Hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator. Authorities say doctors there determined he "did not have a viable path to recovery."

The Cobb County Medical Examiner is working to determine the official cause of Hardy's death. The sheriff's office said the situation will undergo an internal review to confirm that staff followed all protocols.

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