4 family members killed in overnight house fire in DeKalb County, officials say

An overnight house fire in DeKalb County has claimed the lives of four family members, officials say.

Authorities with DeKalb County Fire Rescue say the fatal fire began just before midnight on Wednesday at the home on the 1800 block of Winthop Road.

Fire crews arrived at the single-story home and found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

During a search, firefighters found one victim inside the home. Medics rushed that person to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The bodies of three other victims were found during additional searching.

Interim Fire Chief Melvin Carter said that the victims were one woman and three men, all of whom were related. He did not share their names.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced survivors of the fire.

