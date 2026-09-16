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3rd suspect in deadly mass shooting on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue arrested in Alabama, FBI says

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A suspect wanted in connection with a deadly mass shooting on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue last year has been arrested in Alabama, the Federal Bureau of Investigation says..

Ze'kevious Zenard Perry, 24, has warrants out for his arrest for one count of felony murder and 10 counts of felony aggravated assault, authorities said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the FBI said that one of its SWAT teams arrested Perry at a home in Montgomery, Alabama after receiving tips from the public.

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Police shared surveillance footage of three suspects believed to be connected with a 2025 mass shooting on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue. Atlanta Police Department

A deadly shooting on a busy Atlanta street

Investigators say Perry was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta in the early morning hours of July 28, 2025.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple people shot. At the scene, they found one unresponsive man who had been shot at least once. While investigating further, they discovered 10 others who had been injured.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Perry is the third suspect whom police arrested in connection with the shooting. On Aug. 12, 2025, Atlanta police officers and other law enforcement arrested 19-year-old Rico T. Arnold during a traffic stop in Clayton County. In August, the FBI and local law enforcement arrested Nasir Williams.

Both Arnold and Williams are also charged with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

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