FBI arrests 2nd suspect in deadly Edgewood Avenue mass shooting, 3rd remains at large, officials say

The FBI and police officers from Atlanta and Sandy Springs have arrested a man wanted for a deadly mass shooting on Edgewood Avenue in 2025, authorities say.

Nasir Williams is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting, which happened in the early morning hours of July 28, 2025.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple people shot and found one man unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

While police were investigating that situation, they received other 911 calls about additional gunshot victims. Ten others were reported injured.

Investigators shared surveillance footage of four suspects - three men and one woman - who they believe approached a group who had gathered around a streetcar stop.

Police shared surveillance footage of three of the suspects believed to be connected with a 2025 mass shooting on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue. Atlanta Police Department

On Aug. 12, 2025, Atlanta police officers and other law enforcement arrested 19-year-old Rico T. Arnold during a traffic stop in Clayton County.

While details about Williams' arrest remain limited, he is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. Jail records show he is charged with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.

The FBI's Atlanta office said that a third suspect in the case remains at large, and additional information about that suspect will be announced in the coming days.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.