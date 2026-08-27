"Armed and dangerous" suspect in deadly 2025 Atlanta mass shooting may be in New York City, FBI says

The FBI and police officers are searching for a third man wanted in a deadly mass shooting that happened on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue last year.

Ze'kevious Zenard Perry, 24, has warrants out for his arrest for one count of felony murder and 10 counts of felony aggravated assault, officials with the FBI's Atlanta field office say.

According to authorities, Perry has ties to and could be currently in the New York City area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ze'kevious Zenard Perry should be considered armed and dangerous and may be hiding in New York City, the FBI says. FBI Atlanta

Perry is described as 6-foot-2-inches tall with a weight of around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about the case or Perry's whereabouts, call the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-225-5324 or your local FBI office.

A deadly shooting on a busy Atlanta street

Investigators say Perry was allegedly involved in a shooting that happened on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta in the early morning hours of July 28, 2025.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple people shot. At the scene, they found one unresponsive man who had been shot at least once. While investigating further, they discovered 10 others who had been injured.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe three men and one woman approached a group who had gathered around a streetcar stop and opened fire, hitting multiple people.

Police shared surveillance footage of three suspects believed to be connected with a 2025 mass shooting on Atlanta's Edgewood Avenue. Atlanta Police Department

Perry is the third suspect who police have identified in connection with the shooting. On Aug. 12, 2025, Atlanta police officers and other law enforcement arrested 19-year-old Rico T. Arnold during a traffic stop in Clayton County. Earlier this week, the FBI and local law enforcement arrested Nasir Williams.

Both Arnold and Williams are also charged with murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault.