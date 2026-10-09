3 suspects charged with murder of Atlanta music producer during targeted robbery, police say

An FBI task force and the Atlanta Police Department have arrested two young men suspected of taking part in a shooting that killed a 33-year-old music producer.

Investigators believe Tarris Caswell and his friend were lured to a location because they thought they were picking up two men for a rap studio session that they were invited to. Instead, it turned into a robbery that left the producer dead.

Officials say the officers responded to the Villages of Castleberry Hill apartments on McDaniel Street around 1:37 a.m. on Aug. 21 and found Caswell shot inside a vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

In September, the Atlanta Police Department shared photos and surveillance video of two men who are considered persons of interest in the case, asking the public for help identifying them. A few weeks later, officers say SWAT units arrested a 16-year-old suspect in the case.

On Oct. 9, authorities say the FBI Atlanta's Violent Crime Task Force and the Atlanta Police Department's Gang and Fugitive Units arrested 17-year-old Kevon McFasion and 20-year-old Timardre Johnson for their connection to Caswell's killing while executing a search warrant.

McFasion, Johnson, and the teen were charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say three others were taken into custody, and police seized six firearms, nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, suspected narcotics, and over $5,000 in cash.

The investigation into Caswell's killing remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.