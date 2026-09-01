3 more Hall County deputies resign as agency continues Flock camera system audit, sheriff says

Three deputies under investigation in Hall County have resigned while the agency continues auditing its Flock camera system.

The resignations come less than a month after the Hall County Sheriff's Office fired two other investigators for allegedly misusing the system.

According to the agency, Jason Orellana, a deputy with the Uniform Patrol Division, submitted his resignation on Aug. 26 after an internal investigation showed he made 10 unauthorized searches on the system.

Authorities say Orellana did the searches on behalf of Deputy Taylor McArthur, who was assigned to the Jail Division and did not have access to the system. While the details of the searches are limited, officials say she asked that he "check the Flock system for information on persons known to her." McArthur resigned on Aug. 27.

Orellana had been employed with the Hall County Sheriff's Office since April 2019. McArthur had been employed since April 2023.

The third deputy who resigned was 30-year-old Austin Scott Flanagan, who had previously been put on leave after he was arrested for allegedly making harassing phone calls by the Gainesville Police Department. Authorities accused Flanagan of accessing the Flock system twice for personal reasons. The deputy, who had been with the sheriff's office since November 2022, resigned on Aug. 27.

The alleged system misuse remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Officials say they will also refer the incidents to the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council for its review.