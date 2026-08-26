Hall County deputy arrested for harassing phone calls, placed on paid leave, officials say

A Hall County deputy has been put on administrative leave after he was arrested for allegedly making harassing phone calls, officials say.

The sheriff's office says 30-year-old Austin Scott Flanagan was taken into custody by the Gainesville Police Department and charged with a misdemeanor.

Flanagan was booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday and has since posted bond.

Authorities say that Flanagan had been employed with the sheriff's office since November 2022 and will be on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.

Details about the reason for the arrest have not been released at this time.