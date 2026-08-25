Hall County investigator joins growing list of Georgia officers fired over Flock camera misuse

An investigator for the Hall County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement official to lose their job over allegations of Flock Camera misuse.

Last week, the sheriff's office fired investigator Justin Brown after an internal investigation revealed he violated policy through a series of searches he made with the system.

According to the investigation, Brown utilized the Flock camera technology to perform unauthorized searches involving at least two tag numbers. The sheriff's office said that the searches had no legitimate law enforcement purposes.

"This action is an embarrassment to our agency," HCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau Major Brad Parks

said. "We fully understand these choices increase mistrust when it comes to Flock use. The system is a

valuable tool, instrumental in helping our men and women catch criminals, such as recent murder suspect

Antwane Thurmond; however, we are committed only to its proper use for legitimate law enforcement purposes."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also reviewing the matter for criminal purposes.

Brown had been an employee of the Hall County Sheriff's Office since Dec. 2022. The agency said it will continue to audit its Flock system and staff usage.