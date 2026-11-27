Three people have been taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a Monroe County home, officials say.

Authorities with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office say that the search was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics and took place at a home on Hopewell Road on Wednesday.

According to the agency, deputies arrested 44-year-old Keith Jones and charged him with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Jones also had outstanding warrants out of Monroe County for terroristic threats and a probation violation.

Deputies also arrested 45-year-old Matthew Kitchens, charging him with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. The third suspect, 56-year-old Wendetta Sharpe, was charged with possession of drug-related objects.

Jones, Kitchens, and Sharpe were transported to the Monroe County Jail to await their first appearance hearing.