2nd woman charged with murder after 4-year-old's body found in southwest Atlanta home, police say

Investigators have charged a second woman with murder in connection with a child found dead in a southwest Atlanta home on Monday.

Authorities say Jasmine Jenkins will be charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS News Atlanta that officers were called to do a welfare check at a home on the 3500 block of Cardinal Drive SW on Monday evening. After officers and members of the Atlanta Fire Department forced their way inside the residence, they found the body of a 4-year-old inside. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators tracked a vehicle believed to be connected with the case to Wilkes County. Early Tuesday morning, deputies arrested 32-year-old Jasmaine Smoak, charging her with second-degree cruelty to children and concealing the death of another. On Thursday, authorities said that Smoak now also is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and first-degree cruelty to children.

Officials have not shared many details about the investigation or what led to Jenkins' arrest. She remains in custody in Wilkes County and will be transported to Atlanta to be interviewed in the near future.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information to call the Atlanta Police Department.