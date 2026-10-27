Child found dead inside southwest Atlanta home during welfare check, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after a child was found dead inside a southwest Atlanta home Monday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check at a home on Cardinal Drive SW around 7:20 p.m., according to Lt. Christopher Butler, commander of the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit. Butler said officers and Atlanta Fire Rescue personnel forced their way inside based on the information they received for the welfare check.

Officers found the child inside, and medical personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene, police said.

At a news conference, Lt. Butler said investigators were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the child's death and trying to locate family members.

Butler said the child's identity was unknown and that investigators were still working to determine the child's age. The investigation remains ongoing.