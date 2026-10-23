2nd suspect arrested for murder of 81-year-old man during fight outside Gainesville Walmart, police say

Over a week after an 81-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving a Gainesville Walmart, authorities say they've made a new arrest in the case.

The Gainesville Police Department said that 17-year-old Erron Lamar Dorsey surrendered to officers in East Point on Friday morning.

Dorsey was wanted for felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm charges in the killing of 81-year-old James Edward McDaniel on Oct. 14.

Investigators said two groups had a confrontation inside the store that night that continued into the parking lot. Dorsey was one of two suspects who police claimed fired gunshots during the confrontation.

McDaniel was leaving the store on the opposite end of the parking lot when gunfire struck and killed him. He was not involved in the confrontation, police said.

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"Our hearts are broken for the family and friends of Mr. McDaniel. No words can adequately express the sorrow we feel for them. This gentleman was simply trying to go about his day, provide for his family, and return home to those who loved him. Instead, they are left to pick up the pieces and try to make sense of a senseless act of violence committed by criminals who have no regard for anyone other than themselves," Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish wrote on Facebook after the shooting.

A few days later, a Hall County SWAT team arrested 18-year-old Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth while carrying out a search warrant.

Tilmuth was also charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.