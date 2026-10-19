Arrest made after 81-year-old bystander killed outside Gainesville Walmart; second teen wanted

An 18-year-old has been arrested and a second teenager is wanted after an 81-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving a Gainesville Walmart, police said.

Kamari Nehemiah Tilmuth, of Gainesville, was arrested early Sunday by the Hall County SWAT team while officers carried out a search warrant, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Tilmuth is charged with felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Erron Lamar Dorsey, 17, also of Gainesville, faces the same charges and remains wanted, police said.

Investigators said two groups had a confrontation inside the store on Oct. 14 that continued into the parking lot. Tilmuth and Dorsey allegedly fired gunshots during the confrontation.

James Edward McDaniel, of Lula, was leaving the store on the opposite end of the parking lot when gunfire struck and killed him. He was not involved in the confrontation, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about Dorsey's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department.

Police say the public should not approach or try to apprehend Dorsey.