27 arrested in major Georgia dogfighting investigation; 18 dogs seized

A dogfighting investigation in northeast Georgia has now led to 27 arrests and the recovery of 26 living dogs and three dead dogs from two properties, the Hart County Sheriff's Office said.

The latest person arrested was Tony Andre Hopps, 57, of Dade City, Florida. All 27 people arrested face charges of dogfighting and felony cruelty to animals, Sheriff Chris Carroll said in an update.

Authorities discovered the suspected dogfighting operation Oct. 30 off Jim Heard Road in Hart County. They recovered seven adult dogs, one puppy and three dead dogs. They also seized large amounts of cash as evidence and towed 27 vehicles, the sheriff's office said.

On Tuesday, Hart County deputies helped the Elbert County Sheriff's Office search a home on Sanders Road linked to one of the people previously arrested. Authorities seized 13 adult dogs and five puppies there. Those 18 dogs are now in the custody of Hart County Animal Control.

The investigation is ongoing and involves multiple law enforcement agencies and federal partners. Carroll said more arrests or charges are possible.