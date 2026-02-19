2 UGA football players arrested in program's latest reckless driving-related incident

Two Georgia football players are facing misdemeanor charges after jail records show they were arrested late Wednesday night on reckless driving charges by Athens-Clarke County police. The arrests add to a troubling pattern of driving-related incidents tied to the program over the past three years.

Linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were both charged with reckless driving and speeding. Ikinnagbon also faces charges of following too closely.

Both players posted bond shortly after being booked.

"We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information," a Georgia team spokesperson told CBS Sports. "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time."

Cole was one of the Bulldogs' top pass rushers last season. He recorded 59 tackles, a team-high 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups while playing alongside linebacker CJ Allen, who is viewed as a potential 2026 NFL Draft prospect.

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 15: Linebacker Chris Cole #9 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates during the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Georgia Bulldogs on November 15, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The arrests come as Georgia's football program continues to grapple with a string of driving-related incidents dating back to January 2023.

That month, staff member Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in a single-car crash that also injured offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles. The crash drew national attention and prompted scrutiny of the program's culture around driving and speeding.

Since then, more than 20 players and staff members connected to Georgia football have been cited or arrested for traffic-related offenses, including reckless driving, racing and DUI.

Among the most high-profile cases:

In March 2023, former defensive lineman Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing in connection with the fatal January crash.

In March 2024, running back Trevor Etienne was arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.

In March 2025, wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested after being clocked at 107 miles per hour.

Offensive lineman Marques Easley was involved in a crash at Athens Ridge Apartments in March 2025.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last spring that the program evaluates each case individually. He acknowledged the repeated traffic issues and said police officers had spoken to the team multiple times about safe driving.

The latest arrests of Cole and Ikinnagbon are misdemeanors, and there were no reports of injuries tied to the incidents. It remains unclear whether either player will face internal team discipline.