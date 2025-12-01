2 Chainz, his son Halo, and "a whole lotta sauce": Zaxby's launches 12 Days of Saucemas across Atlanta

Atlanta doesn't just do the holidays, it remixes them. And this year, rapper, actor, and hometown legend 2 Chainz is teaming up with Zaxby's to turn December into one big plate of festive, fried goodness.

The Georgia-born artist is the face — and neck — of Zaxby's new holiday campaign, "12 Days (Chainz) of Saucemas," kicking off today.

Think: 12 days of deals, custom chains, limited-time treats, surprise videos, and even a cameo from his son, Halo, who plays the unofficial elf of the operation.

And yes, there's an actual Cookie Butter Shake involved.

Zaxby's fast food chicken restaurant exterior. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal)

A family affair with a side of fingerz

Each day through Dec. 12, Zax Rewardz members can unlock exclusive offers, promos, and giveaways right from the Zaxby's app. But the real show is happening on Zaxby's Instagram and TikTok, where daily videos feature 2 Chainz wearing a custom chain tied to that day's deal — from free Fingerz to discounted Wings to surprises only a Georgia holiday could inspire.

"It's just not the holidays if it's not a family affair," 2 Chainz said — which is why Halo is right there with him in the videos, delivering holiday cheer (and deals) with effortless kid-star charm.

"Look, I might be a little biased, but nothing is like the holidays back home in Georgia," 2 Chainz said. "Teaming up with Zaxbys — another Georgia original — just feels right and on time!"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: 2 Chainz attends Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

Sauces, Santa hats, and…. a Cookie Butter Shake?

Zaxby's is also debuting something brand-new: the chain's first-ever Cookie Butter Shake, blending vanilla creaminess with cinnamon-spiced cookie pieces. It's hand-spun, topped with whipped cream, crumbles, and a cherry. It's basically Christmas in a cup.

Fans will also see 2 Chainz and Halo showing love to menu staples like the Famous Fingerz™ & Wings and all 12 of the brand's signature sauces.

"In the season of giving, it only felt right to celebrate Saucemas with the gift of our fan-favorite items," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. "And since there's no place like home for the holidays, we teamed up with fellow Georgia natives 2 Chainz and Halo to make the season extra special."

ISTOCKPHOTO

Surprise cameos and TikTok takeovers

Zaxby's Sauce Boss Omar Epps is also hopping in on the Saucemas festivities. Fans can catch him alongside 2 Chainz and Halo in surprise videos rolling out across Zaxby's feeds.

Between the celebrity cameos, the daily chains, and the deals hitting app notifications, Zaxby's isn't just selling chicken — they're trying to sell holiday joy the Atlanta way.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to join the "Saucemas"

All Zaxbys fans have to do is download the app, sign up for Zax Rewardz, and keep an eye on the daily video drops.

After all, gifts aren't just under the tree this year — they're in your notifications.

Want more stories like this? Follow CBS News Atlanta on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.