19-year-old woman dies after shooting at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

Investigators in Atlanta are working to learn what led up to a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman dead on Monday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the Colonial Square Apartments on the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road SW after receiving reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers learned that a woman had been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment in a private vehicle.

The officers went to the hospital, where they found a 19-year-old woman receiving treatment. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the circumstances behind the shooting, but did share that the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.