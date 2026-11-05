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19-year-old charged with murder after two teens shot and killed in Lawrenceville

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

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Gwinnett County police have arrested a 19-year-old and identified the two teenagers who were shot and killed in Lawrenceville on Wednesday night.

Police identified the victims as 17-year-old Jordan Boykin and 14-year-old Antoine Boykin. Detectives arrested 19-year-old Alexander Canela-Panchi in connection with their deaths.

Canela-Panchi faces two counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault, along with charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a drug-related offense, police said.

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Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Heather Stone Way around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found both teens with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives previously said they believed the shooting may have been drug-related. The investigation is ongoing, and police said the shooting appears to be isolated, with no known ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County police detectives.

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