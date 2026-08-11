16-year-old suspect arrested in deadly double shooting during metro Atlanta sleepover, sheriff says

Police say they have arrested a teenage suspect in a deadly double shooting of a 13-year-old and an adult in DeKalb County in June.

The unnamed 16-year-old suspect is the second person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

Authorities say the deadly shooting happened on the morning of July 2 at a home on Rockcliff Road. According to investigators, gunmen fired shots into the home, killing 45-year-old Chauncey Newman and 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley. Several other young boys were in the home having a sleepover at the time, but were not injured.

The deadly double shooting happened at a home on Rockcliff Road early Thursday morning, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Deputies say they identified the juvenile as a suspect earlier this month and arrested them with the help of the U.S. Marshals at a home on the 2200 block of Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

"This was a senseless act of violence that took two innocent lives and left families and a community hurting," said Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. "Our investigators worked diligently with the U.S. Marshals to get this individual off the streets and into custody. We will continue to pursue those responsible for violent crimes and work to keep our community safe."

Because of the suspect's age, their identity is not being shared with the public. The teen faces 17 felony charges, including two counts of malice murder, 10 counts of aggravated assault, four counts of violation of the Street Gang Act, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The other suspect, identified as 21-year-old Keyshun Webb, has been charged with two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, and one count of cruelty to animals.