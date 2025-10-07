16-year-old girl shot during fight over Uber ride outside Dunwoody Waffle House, police say

A teenager is recovering in the hospital, and an Uber driver is in custody after a fight over a ride outside a Waffle House ended in a shooting, police say.

Authorities with the Chamblee Police Department say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday on the 4500 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

According to investigators, the situation began when five teenage girls ordered an Uber to take them home from the restaurant.

When the driver got to the Waffle House, he reportedly told the group he couldn't transport all of them because he only had room and seatbelts for four.

Police say the argument over who should cancel the ride escalated to the point where one of the girls "threatened to kill the driver and struck him in the face." The driver then fired a shot, hitting the girl who struck him, police say.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old shooting victim to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. She remains in critical condition but is expected to survive her injuries.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Meredith Grundy, was arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Officials have not said whether the teen will face charges in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to email Det. Darryl Moses at darryl.moses@dunwoodyga.gov.